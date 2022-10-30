Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Details have emerged concerning the man who caused the death of 6 people along Eastern Bypass on Sunday morning while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The killer driver has been identified as Cosman Mutembei – a car dealer at Ziara Sez Motors.

He is popular within the city’s entertainment joints.

His social media posts portray a man with a taste for soft life and who enjoys showing off his opulence.

Mutembei was driving from a club after a drinking spree when he caused the fatal accident.

He is in police custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.