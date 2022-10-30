Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Details have emerged concerning the man who caused the death of 6 people along Eastern Bypass on Sunday morning while driving under the influence of alcohol.
The killer driver has been identified as Cosman Mutembei – a car dealer at Ziara Sez Motors.
He is popular within the city’s entertainment joints.
His social media posts portray a man with a taste for soft life and who enjoys showing off his opulence.
Mutembei was driving from a club after a drinking spree when he caused the fatal accident.
He is in police custody.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
