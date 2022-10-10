Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 October 2022 – Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu, better known as Teacher Chebii, was married to an American man who subjected her to domestic abuse.

Speaking in an interview with a popular Youtuber, the seasoned actress said that her white ex-husband thoroughly beat her during their short-lived marriage.

“He used to beat me and because I was an actor, he would never touch my face. He would assault me and leave patches on my body. Whenever I removed my clothes, you would see patches,” she revealed.

Teacher Chebii further said that many people would envy her whenever they saw her walking with a mzungu, not knowing that she was going through hell.

“Out there, people would envy me when they saw me walking with my mzungu hubby, not knowing what was happening in that house. He went back to the US, and I knew that I didn’t want to see him again,” she added.

She later got married to a better man after parting ways with her abusive mzungu husband.

Her current husband was her neighbour when she was married to a mzungu.

He used to see her suffering in her abusive marriage with the white man.

“I have a wonderful life partner, he is very gentle and understanding, this one was made for me,” she said.

