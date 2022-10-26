Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence over her ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Twitter to publicly support the Jewish community and condemn any hate speech.

‘Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric toward them to come to an immediate end,’ the billionaire wrote.

Last Friday, Kim was spotted arriving at nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game in LA alongside her eldest son Saint, six, – with ex-Kanye shortly arriving to the game as well.

Kanye, who recently said he and Kim were only divorced ‘on paper,’ was seen arriving to the game separately looking somber, amid his string of controversies.

He recently reignited tensions between himself and Kim by airing out their custody issues and making claims about the SKIMS founder in the media.

She has reportedly distanced herself from the rapper and ‘isn’t answering Kanye’s calls,’ according to TMZ.

West and Kardashian share four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. West previously stated that his ex-wife ‘basically 80 percent of the time, raise[s] those children.’

The reality superstar filed for divorce in February 2021 just before what would have been the pair’s seventh wedding anniversary.