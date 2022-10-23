Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has set the record straight over allegations that her father wants to nominate her to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Speaking on Saturday, Winnie clarified that she had not declared any interest in sitting in the regional parliament, let alone holding any public office.

She added that she had not been in communication with the orange party to lobby for the said position.

“I have not applied for EALA nor has any official communication come from the party,” the daughter of the Azimio coalition party divulged.

Her statement was backed by ODM’s Communication Director Philip Etale, who confirmed that the party has not conducted any business linked to EALA nominations.

“As far as I am concerned, nominations to EALA have not been done. Thanks,” Etale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.