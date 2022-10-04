Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Last weekend, Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai took to social media to celebrate after her lawyers reportedly sent her a message informing her that her divorce case had been closed.

Anerlisa said she was officially free and thanked her lawyers for working tirelessly to handle the case.

“OFFICIALLY FREE. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years. Hamza Jahir and Hosea Chamba, thank you for your work and doing everything as requested,” she wrote.

However, her ex-husband, Ben Pol, has denied that they have officially divorced.

Pol maintained that the divorce course is still ongoing, contrary to Anerlisa’s reports.

“I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports,” he said in an interview.

“In that regard, I will leave the matter to the court and wait for the official outcome” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.