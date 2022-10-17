Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor known for playing Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed by his agent on Friday, October 14.

His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

She described Coltrane as a “unique talent”, adding his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”.

Wright wrote: “For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Coltrane is best known for his role in all eight Harry Potter films as Rubeus Hagrid. He also starred as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough.”

He also starred in “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Mona Lisa.”

He won three consecutive BAFTA best actor awards for his role as forensic psychologist Dr Edward ‘Fitz’ Coltrane in the drama series “Cracker.”