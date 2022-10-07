Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Hamisa Mobetto has said that all of Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz’s children can’t be brought together as a blended family because of his first baby mama, Zari Hassan.

Speaking to a local publication, Mobetto alleged that efforts to have a blended family with Zari has always crashed because of her attitude towards Diamond’s other baby mamas.

She alleged that Zari despises her and the singer’s other baby mama, Tanasha. Mobetto said;

“Tanasha and I are good, we communicate a lot but the one with the problem is our colleague (Zari). She despises us, and perhaps that’s why she doesn’t want to have all of our children blending but it’s all good.”