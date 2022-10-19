Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – The world’s authority on record-breaking achievements since 1955, Guinness World Records, has officially named Monday the worst day of the week.

Guinness World Records tweeted this on Monday, October 17

“We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week,” reads the post.

Twitter users reacted, with many saying it’s overdue.