Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich came under fire yesterday after he received a report from a committee formed to establish the viability of starting Kerio Valley University.

The report was prepared by a technical committee, chaired by Prof. Thomas Cheruiyot.

Rotich, who previously served as deputy governor stated that he had given the team 30 days to file their findings before his administration takes action.

However, the report rubbed a section of residents the wrong way, with some telling the county chief that they don’t need village universities since the institutions were financially struggling.

“We do not need more village universities. In fact, we need to amalgamate some of them. Most universities can barely finance their operations yet here some are advocating the creation of their own village university. Kenyan leaders need to be serious,” Kiprotoch Lang’at stated.

Another Kenyan also went after the governor for harbouring plans to set up the university for prestige and political reasons, only to create jobs for lecturers.

“What is the point? We set up universities for prestige and political reasons and only to create jobs for lecturers. Universities take up national resources. Too many of them is a waste and a misallocation of resources,” Big Junior Stated.

Additionally, other residents went on to advise the governor to prioritise setting up factories for tea, tissue and the Bakery for bread instead of a university.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.