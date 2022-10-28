Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s husband, Murega Baichu, is in tears.

This is after he was subjected to gender-based violence because of his wife.

Speaking at Milimani Court on Friday, Baichu revealed that he has been banned from getting a lift from his wife’s official car forcing him to enlist the services of a Boda Boda.

He also claims that he cannot sleep in their official residence because he is not a state officer.

Baichu was appointed by his wife Kawira Mwangaza as the Meru Youth Service (MYS) patron.

He now wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to tell him what his limits to his wife are.

Mwangaza and her husband have come under sharp criticism from both EACC and MCAs for running Meru like a family business.

They have particularly accused the governor of nepotism after hiring her husband for two county jobs as well as hiring her sisters and other family members.

