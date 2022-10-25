Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – The ongoing bad blood between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her MCAs is getting out of control.

This is after the first-time governor kicked all the MCAs out of a WhatsApp Group they had created to communicate to each other.

Speaking yesterday, unapologetic Mwangaza defended her decision to remove MCAs from the county Whatsapp group, saying she can no longer work with them, hence decided to shut down the platform that was to allow informal communication.

She castigated the ward representatives for allegedly reporting their grievances to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“I am the one who created the group, how do you stay in the same group with people you do not have an understanding with? You can’t.?

“If you see it is not working, then you remove them, and that is not a matter to report to the EACC,” the governor stated.

Mwangaza argued that the platform was not created under the law and that she had the right to do away with it without notice.

According to Mwangaza, the MCAs wanted to arm-twist her into releasing the ward fund she promised to allocate to each ward prematurely, and off the books; something she said she will never do.

The county chief has had a push and pull with the ward reps who walked out on her as she made her inaugural address of the county assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.