Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Gor Mahia Football club chairman, Ambrose Rachier, has advised Kenyans on how they can join the freemason society.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday evening, Rachier who confessed that he is a freemason said joining the secret society is an easy job.

Rachier , who is also a University lecturer, said the first step in joining the society is through referrals, where one is invited by an insider.

He said the insider explains to you about the group and its importance. The insider then holds a meeting with the already initiated members to inform them he has someone he would like to bring in.

“We will then invite you to an interview; we will talk to you about a few things. In particular, we are concerned about your family, what they will think about you because of all these negative views, and if there is any rejection. It will then be announced to seek objection,” Rachier said.

He said the objection may come from someone who knows your negative character. If there are no reservations, then one is welcomed and shown what it is all about.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.