Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant, Purity Ngirici, has withdrawn a case challenging Anne Waiguru’s victory during the August 9th General election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ngirici said the move follows serious soul searching and consultation with her supporters, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and the Kenya Kwanza leadership.

The politician, who vied for the seat on an independent ticket in the August 9 election, said she resolved to drop the case to allow Kirinyaga residents to enjoy uninterrupted services, despite pressure from some quarters to go on with the court battle.

“After serious soul searching and wide consultation with my supporters and UDA and Kenya Kwanza leadership, I have decided to take a bold step; One that does not serve to advantage me or disorganize and disenfranchise the Governor but one that serves the full advantage to the people of Kirinyaga,” Ngirici said.

While recognising Waiguru’s new role as the Chairperson of the Council of Governors, the politician also stated that she wants to allow the county boss to discharge her duties without interruption.

In the August 9 poll, Waiguru was declared the winner after garnering 113,088 votes, with Ngirici finishing second after garnering 105,667 votes. Charles Kiburi of Jubilee came a distant third with 22,065 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST