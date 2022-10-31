Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Youths who were working in the suspended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kazi Mtaani project now have all the reasons to be happy.

This is after president William Ruto announced plans to hire all of them with a decent salary.

Addressing a congregation while in Kandara Constituency, the Head of State noted that plans were in high gear to have the youth contracted to plant trees.

He further explained that the new programme would save the country from the harsh effects of climate change being experienced in some areas in Kenya.

Ruto revealed that the program was part of his regime’s grand plan to plant 5 billion trees before his first term elapses.

He hinted that the new program will be titled ‘Kazi ya Mazingira.’

“We have decided as Government that we want to join all Kenyan citizens to plant 5 million trees in the next five years. Each one of us, the County Governments, the National Government, all the other agencies, the private sector, and all other traders shall join hands to plant trees to restore our rivers.”

“Those jobs that we had such as Kazi Mtaani will be Kazi ya Mazingira. All the youth we employed in Kazi Mtaani will be employed to plant trees. We need to make sure that we have enough trees,” stated the President.

He further noted that to ensure enough seedlings are produced, his allies in the National Assembly would tweak the law to increase the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) they manage.

The funds would be then handed to women and youth groups.

Ruto banned Kazi Mtaani claiming that the project was outdated, promising to introduce better projects for the youth, including affordable housing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.