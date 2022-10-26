Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Rainer Schaller, the German entrepreneur who owns Gold’s Gym among other brands, is still missing after his plane disappeared off the coast of Costa Rica.

His gym’s parent company, RSG Group said in a statement on Monday October 24, that Rainer, his family and two others were on board the plane when it crashed.

There is still no official word if Rainer died, though there are reports two bodies were found, plus luggage and pieces of the twin-engine plane. The airplane wreckage was found at sea.

Rainer’s flight disappeared overnight Friday October 22, with the plane vanishing off the coast of Costa Rica on a flight path from Mexico.

Rainer is the founder and CEO of RSG Group, which operates a string of gym chains across the globe, including Gold’s, John Reed and McFit.