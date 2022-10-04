Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto visited Homa Bay Town for the first time since he took over the reins of power from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his visit to the region, the Head of State extended an olive branch to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The president said he will take care of Raila together with his handshake partner, Uhuru, to ensure they are respected.

Ruto said he will assign Raila and Uhuru some responsibilities to ensure they not only live well but be respected as well.

“Leave Raila and Uhuru for me. I will handle them well to ensure I get the opportunity for serving the people at other levels,” Ruto said.

However, Ruto’s visit to Homa Bay may not have been well intended.

During an interview earlier today, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo poked holes into Ruto’s visit to Homa Bay.

According to Maanzo, Ruto’s visit to Raila’s Nyanza region was not done in good faith.

He said President Ruto visited Homa Bay mainly to mock his bitter political nemesis, Raila Odinga.

“It is a good gesture that Ruto wants to work with Nyanza leaders but looking at it politically, it was a spiteful visit,” Maanzo said.

During the visit, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, among others, skipped the event.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna further weighed in on President Ruto’s visit, which majority of Raila allies skipped.

Sifuna instead accused the president’s protocol team, saying it failed to invite elected leaders.

“There is a problem with the president’s protocol with the team in that they don’t send invitations. You cannot gate crush the president’s function,” Sifuna stated.

