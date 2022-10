Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Actress and model, Ronke Tiamiyu, who turned a year older, has said that she thought she would be in a Banana Island mansion at 32.

In the Snap she shared, Tiamiyu said she’s been humbled by life, feels so old and still “on the street”.

See her video below