Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has struck a deal with Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and Red Cross to supply meat to schools in a bid to tackle hunger in the country.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua noted that the government listened to grievances raised by farmers who were losing their animals. It thus agreed to purchase the animals and distribute the meat to families facing hunger.

The meat would be canned before being supplied to schools.

“As a part of the mitigation, we have agreed with the KMC and the Kenya Red Cross within bits of the County Coordinating system that we shall purchase livestock for slaughtering and distribution to the needy population of feeding, and at the same time we prepare canned beef for distribution to the schools so that our children can go to school without failure,” he stated.

To further tackle the drought menace, the DP explained that a central command had been put in place to ensure coordination in relief distribution in all affected counties.

According to Gachagua, no Kenyan will die of hunger under President William Ruto’s leadership.

“The National Government will mobilise resources while county governments have agreed to complement us. Our development partners have also agreed to support us in containing the famine situation,” he stated.

Gachagua further urged governors and county commissioners to chair county coordination committees that will compile lists of needy families instead of abdicating to their juniors.

The county coordinating teams will then be involved in distribution to enhance accountability.

“The teams will then come to the national secretariat that is domiciled here in my office for intervention and supply of relief food,” the DP insisted.

In the new operation, officers drawn from the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) will also be deployed to provide water rigs and drill boreholes across the country.

