Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief after President William Ruto moved to fulfill his campaign promise of never making their lives more difficult than it is.

In a bid to cushion the already suffering Kenyans from further misery, Ruto, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), stopped further increase of fuel prices amid rising inflation.

During a press briefing yesterday, KRA Commissioner General (CG) Githii Mburu stated that the Authority would not implement the 6.3 percent inflation adjustment on excise duty charged on petroleum products.

Mburu disclosed that a Leaver Notice had already been sent out for publication to effect the same, explaining that a further increase in the cost of fuel would have a ripple effect on that of other commodities.

“The only other category we are going to leave out are petroleum products because of the current high costs of fuel. We want to support Kenyans to ensure that that price does not go higher,” the CG stated.

However, Mburu noted that the increased charges imposed on all other products will take effect on October 1, as announced in an earlier notice published by the taxman.

“We have given the Leaver Notice for publication. For all other products, we have made that adjustment, it is a requirement of the law and we expect that Kenyans will comply,” he maintained.

Nonetheless, the prices of imported sugar, imported white chocolate, beverages, packaged water, fruit juice, wine, and toothpaste will be affected.

In addition, the revised tax will be imposed on imported sim cards, cigarettes, cigars, motorcycles, nicotine products, and other products manufactured using tobacco.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.