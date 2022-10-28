Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 28 October 2022 – The children of the deceased Kiambu businessman, George Mwangi, who is alleged to have been killed by his wife Gladys Chania and his body dumped in a forest, emotionally mourned him during his burial.

Mwangi’s three kids moved mourners to tears as they bid farewell to their father through a moving tribute written in the eulogy.

The tribute read as follows:

“Now that you have left us, we have to learn to face each day for the rest of our lives without your guidance, protection and witty jokes. We will carry the love that you gave us unconditionally, and the memories we shared will constantly be playing in our minds Dad, your absence will always be felt, and there is not a day in our life that will pass that will by that will not be thought of. We love you dad and you will forever be cherished and remembered,”.

Gladys Chania also mourned her late husband in an emotional tribute ready by her sister despite being the main suspect in the brutal murder.

She started by thanking her husband for his love and his concern for their family for the 24 years that they were together.

“My husband, it has been 24 years since the day we settled together on Sunday, April 25, 1998. We have grown from two to five. I thank God for how your care and concern surrounded our family day in and day out,” the tribute read

Mwangi was buried yesterday at his home in Mang’u.

