Friday, October 21, 2022 – A one-year-old girl has died and her mum left fighting for her life after they were trampled by a giraffe.

The mother, 25, and baby had been visiting a safari park near Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday afternoon, October 19, when they were attacked by the giraffe.

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala told AFP that a 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were attacked at around 2pm GMT in Kuleni Game Park.

She said the girl was taken to a nearby doctor’s practice before she passed away, while the mother remained in a critical condition after being rushed to hospital. Police have since launched an investigation into the baby’s death.