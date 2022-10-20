Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, October 20, 2022 – The Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque in Indonesia was destroyed by a fire during its renovation on Wednesday, October 19.
Videos shared online show the moment the mosque’s dome collapsed due to the fire.
Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque’s dome just before it collapsed.
Firefighters were alerted about the blaze shortly after 3pm local time, with at least ten fire engines being dispatched to the scene, Indonesia media reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Media reports suggest that the Islamic Center was undergoing renovations at the time.
No one was injured in the fire or the ensuing collapse. Local media added that police are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building.
Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Center complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.
Watch the video below.
