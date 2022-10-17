Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – New details have emerged on the mysterious murder of George Mwangi, the husband to Gladys Chania – a Kiambu-based politician, whose body was found dumped in Kieni Forest in Gatundu North.

Speaking to the press, one of Mwangi’s elder sisters revealed that his brother, who worked as an engineer in Rwanda, had a troubled marriage.

Detailing their final conversation, she stated that her brother sounded disturbed about his marital issues.

“He sounded disturbed and we talked for less than two minutes. I remember him telling me that ‘I am just depressed and I feel like I am close to my death,’ the sister revealed.

Homicide detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are retracing the deceased’s final steps before his demise. Further, they arrested his wife, who was linked as the main suspect in the crime.

Preliminary investigations alleged that he was killed after the wife suspected him of having an affair with a secretary at a local school.

The police are also investigating the mysterious disappearance of a farmhand, who disappeared at the same time the engineer’s body was found in Kieni forest.

Reports indicated that the farmhand, who worked for the deceased for many years, was set to hand over to a new farmhand on the day he disappeared.

Police officers privy to the matter have since revealed that the farmhand’s clothes and mobile phones were found inside the couple’s palatial home in Mang’u, Kiambu county.

The detectives claim that the politician reportedly collaborated with some of their casual labourers to murder the engineer. According to police, the engineer was brutally murdered in his own bedroom by people close to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.