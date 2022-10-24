Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 24 October 2022 – Gatundu North residents flocked a nearby school after the area MP, Njoroge Kururia, brought a truck full of free ‘Unga’.

The residents, both young and old, almost caused a stampede as they rushed to get the 2Kg packet of Unga.

According to the area MP, hundreds of residents in his constituency are sleeping hungry.

He pleaded with the Government to distribute relief food in the area.

The country is currently facing hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock and crops.

The impact of hunger is etched on the faces of children filling hospital wards for serious health problems.

The hunger problem is compounded by the war in Ukraine and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed up food prices to record highs.

Watch this video taken in Gatundu North.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.