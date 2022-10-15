Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – A businessman was attacked in broad daylight by a machete gang as he was leaving a gym in Dublin.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was repeatedly stabbed in a car park in Finglas after he left a local gym, reports DublinLive, making it the second such attack this month.

The victim was left with serious facial injuries and multiple stab wounds to his chest in the brutal attack and was rushed to the Mater Hospital on October 13.

The victim was said to still be conscious following the attack after a number of locals rushed to his aid.

A source said: “It’s absolutely shocking, he was walking back to his car when he was attacked. This happened in the morning.

“There were lots of people going about their business where it happened. The attackers jumped out of a car and carried out the assault before fleeing the scene. People can’t believe it.”

Gardai cordoned off the scene yesterday and were carrying out a technical examination.

It’s not yet known if the brutal attack is related to a machete attack in the same area on October 2, in which a mugging victim had his finger almost severed.

A 49-year-old man, named by the Irish independent as Sam, was mugged by an assailant with a machete at around 6am as he was on his way to a gym in Finglas.