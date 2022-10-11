Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Lawyer, Paul Gicheru, did not die of poison as earlier speculated.

This was revealed by family Lawyer John Khaminwa after the results of the autopsy came in.

According to Khaminwa, the autopsy that was carried out on Gicheru’s body on Friday, September 30, presented different results.

“Investigators have ruled out poison, we wait now for an inquest to hear what will be said,” Khaminwa intimated.

The veteran lawyer said other tests had not been done on his body, and it was important to wait for the outcome since poisoning had already been ruled out.

The lawyer also said that even though Gicheru had a pre-existing medical condition, it was important to run the tests on his body to ascertain if there were any other causes of his death.

Khaminwa claimed that the death could have been natural.

“According to the wife, Gicheru suffered from diabetes. When he went to bed after eating, and when the wife went to check on him, she found that he was not in good condition, subsequently, he died. Under the law, there will be an inquest where we can hear more,” he explained.

Gicheru collapsed and died after late lunch, which Khaminwa said resulted from the shock of losing his father.

He was accused of bribing ICC witnesses against President William Ruto to recant their statements and had presented himself to The Hague-based court to make things right.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.