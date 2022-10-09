Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – President William Ruto may be contemplating firing former President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to take up the Peace Envoy job that he assigned him.

During his inauguration as the 5th President of Kenya, Ruto appointed Uhuru as his Peace Envoy in the region, owing to his rich CV in matters of conflict resolution as well as his institutional memory by virtue of being the former President.

But on Friday, Uhuru pulled out of the peace talks on the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, saying he was busy.

In a letter, the retired Head of State said he will not be attending the AU peace talks scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in South Africa.

“Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022, in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule,” Uhuru said.

As such, Nandi senator Samson Cherargei has advised President William Ruto to fire his predecessor for absconding from his official duties.

Cherargei, a fierce critic of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, said it seems Uhuru is too busy with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

Uhuru is the Chairman of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party on whose former Prime Minister Raila Odinga unsuccessfully vied for the country’s top seat in the August 9, elections.

“H.E has declined the peace envoy role for Ethiopia peace talks. It looks like the chairmanship of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party opposition role is making him very busy,” senator Cherargei said in a tweet.

The legislator further proposed ODM leader Raila Odinga be appointed to lead Ethiopia-Tigre mediation in South Africa.

“H.E Ruto should swiftly appoint another eminent Kenyan i.e Raila to this role of peace envoy to Ethiopian Peace talks,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.