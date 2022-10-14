Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Front Office Clerk – Mombasa

Industry: Logistics,

Location: Mombasa, 

Gross Salary: Ksh 25K – 28K,

Our client is logistics company based in Mombasa and they are looking to hire a Front Office Clerk to assist with administration duties at the company.

 Responsibilities

  • Raising memos, proforma invoices, invoices and gate passes upon request by the client based on satisfactory verification of the required supporting documents. 
  • Confirming customer deposits, cash, or transfer funds with accounts department and/or confirm bankers cheques details from any bank in either USD or Ksh. 
  • Confirmation of account codes and charges depending on the cargo type as programmed in the system. 
  • Submission of reports as requested by the supervisors.  
  • Corresponding to clients’ requests, follow up or queries.  
  • Maintaining and updating relevant departmental documents such as invoices, receipts, gate passes etc.  
  • Raising credit notes upon approval by management. 

Requirements

  • Diploma in Business Management or any other relevant field. 
  • 1-3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Attention to details 
  • Good Interpersonal Skills 
  • Good communication skills 
  • Knowledge of MS Office Applications. 

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject ( Front Office Clerk  -Mombasa ) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  by 20th October 2022.

