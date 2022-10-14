Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Front Office Clerk – Mombasa

Industry: Logistics,

Location: Mombasa,

Gross Salary: Ksh 25K – 28K,

Our client is logistics company based in Mombasa and they are looking to hire a Front Office Clerk to assist with administration duties at the company.

Responsibilities

Raising memos, proforma invoices, invoices and gate passes upon request by the client based on satisfactory verification of the required supporting documents.

Confirming customer deposits, cash, or transfer funds with accounts department and/or confirm bankers cheques details from any bank in either USD or Ksh.

Confirmation of account codes and charges depending on the cargo type as programmed in the system.

Submission of reports as requested by the supervisors.

Corresponding to clients’ requests, follow up or queries.

Maintaining and updating relevant departmental documents such as invoices, receipts, gate passes etc.

Raising credit notes upon approval by management.

Requirements

Diploma in Business Management or any other relevant field.

1-3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Attention to details

Good Interpersonal Skills

Good communication skills

Knowledge of MS Office Applications.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject ( Front Office Clerk -Mombasa ) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke by 20th October 2022.