Position: Front Office Clerk – Mombasa
Industry: Logistics,
Location: Mombasa,
Gross Salary: Ksh 25K – 28K,
Our client is logistics company based in Mombasa and they are looking to hire a Front Office Clerk to assist with administration duties at the company.
Responsibilities
- Raising memos, proforma invoices, invoices and gate passes upon request by the client based on satisfactory verification of the required supporting documents.
- Confirming customer deposits, cash, or transfer funds with accounts department and/or confirm bankers cheques details from any bank in either USD or Ksh.
- Confirmation of account codes and charges depending on the cargo type as programmed in the system.
- Submission of reports as requested by the supervisors.
- Corresponding to clients’ requests, follow up or queries.
- Maintaining and updating relevant departmental documents such as invoices, receipts, gate passes etc.
- Raising credit notes upon approval by management.
Requirements
- Diploma in Business Management or any other relevant field.
- 1-3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Attention to details
- Good Interpersonal Skills
- Good communication skills
- Knowledge of MS Office Applications.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject ( Front Office Clerk -Mombasa ) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke by 20th October 2022.
