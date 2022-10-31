Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, is reportedly begging for a job from President William Ruto’s government days after he handed the docket to his successor, Peninah Malonza.

The former minister is noted to have been previously bragging to his friends that he has a good relationship with the new president. In fact, he had previously boasted to his fellow ministers that he will be retained as a CS by the new president.

Balala has now resorted to hunting for a job through sympathy. He is rumored to be hopping from one office to the other through phone calls as he tries to reach the head of state.

Meanwhile, the minister is noted to have refrained from engaging in politics during the campaign period before the August general elections.

The minister didn’t take sides in politics as his fellow ministers did. The politician is still hopeful that the president will give him a slice of the cake in his government.

