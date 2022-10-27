Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory is now pleading with his boss to nominate him to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA)

In a social media post on Thursday, Kanchory who represented Raila Odinga well during the August 9th Presidential election said the country needs vocal, fearless, intelligent defenders and champions.

Kanchory said he is the best-placed person for the seat since he had demonstrated that he is fearless when it comes to electoral justice.

“Electoral Justice is the next frontier in our struggle as a Nation & Baba @RailaOdinga & our beloved country needs vocal, fearless, intelligent defenders & champions @MarthaKarua @skmusyoka @ledamalekina@TheODMparty bado #inawezekana EALA nominate, the last man standing,” Kanchory wrote on his Facebook page.

In the last election, Kanchory claimed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party had cloned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) server.

He said this allowed President William Ruto to rig the August 9th presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST