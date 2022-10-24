Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has revealed the people who had the motive of killing renowned Pakistani Journalist, Arshad Sharif.

Sharif was shot dead in Kajiado County on Sunday by a General Service Unit (GSU) officer.

Arshad Sharif was a frequent critic of current Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the nation’s powerful military establishment.

He was also a supporter of Imran Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April.

In his condolences, Khan condemned the murder and said Sharif had been killed for his journalistic work.

He called on the current government of Pakistan to form a judicial investigation into the incident.

Earlier this year, a court in Islamabad ordered Pakistan’s intelligence agency and the police to stop harassing Sharif after his lawyer petitioned the court, saying his client’s fundamental rights were being violated by security officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST