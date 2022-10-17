Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has revealed his net worth.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday, Muturi, who was being vetted for Attorney General’s position in President William Ruto’’s government, made it clear that he has a net worth of seven hundred million shillings.

“Mr chairman I have been a very modest public servant and my net worth is currently at just about Sh700 million,” Muturi said.

Wetang’ula also went on to ask Muturi the source of his wealth which he responded well.

“What are your current anticipated sources of income?,” asked Wetang’ula.

According to Muturi’s response, he gets his wealth from farming, pension, and rewards offered to him through consultancy activities.

“Currently from my activities as a farmer and through consultancies that I do from time to time do get occasional rewards. Otherwise, I’m now a pensioner, a retired speaker,” Muturi said.

