Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Former model Emma Too has called out the management of Samaki Samaki restaurant in Kileleshwa for playing loud music at night.

The beauty queen lives near the popular entertainment joint that was listed as one of the contributors to noise pollution in Nairobi.

A live band frequents the club that is allegedly owned by Trevor Ombija’s girlfriend and plays loud music all night long, causing disturbance among the residents.

We understand that it is Emma Too who lodged a complaint against the club.

Here’s the video that she posted on Twitter.

