Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Following the appointment of Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome to the Cabinet, former Inooro FM presenter Waithira Muithirania has declared her intention to vie for the parliamentary seat in the looming by-election.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Friday, Waithira, who ditched Jubilee Party on Thursday, said she will vie for the seat using President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

At one time, the journalist got emotional when she asked Kandara residents to forgive her for working with Jubilee Party.

“It’s quite hard to explain how I found myself in Jubilee. My stay in jubilee was terrible and I don’t want to remember. People of Murang’a were warning me about following that political path but I despised them.

“Any time I wanted to join that party and leave UDA, I received threats from the Jubilee leadership. I am one of the people who celebrated when president Ruto lifted the sword because I knew freedom had come. There was no freedom in Jubilee,” Waithera said.

“I am pleading with the people of Kandara to accept me the way I’m. They should not concentrate on my dark past. I’m like the prodigal son who was lost but when he came back he was warmly welcomed. People of Kandara should forgive me, I will work for them and not let them down”, Waithera added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.