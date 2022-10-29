Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Renowned Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Kiengei has reportedly acquired a Mercedes G-Wagon.

The flashy presenter and businessman, who is among the highest-paid vernacular presenters, posted photos of his new German machine as he accompanied a friend to Kirinyaga to pay dowry.

Kiengei, a former street hawker in Nakuru, already has other guzzlers among them a Toyota Landcruiser V8.

He now joins the list of ‘’big boys’’ who drive the coveted car which oozes class.

Check out the photos.

