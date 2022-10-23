Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – A former Governor from Mt Kenya region has revealed how members of the disbanded Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Service Unit (SSU) wanted to exterminate him under ‘orders from above’

In a tweet on Sunday, former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government had hatched a plan of either impeaching him or killing him.

Though he was impeached over corruption-related cases, Waititu said if impeachment failed, some government operatives had instructed the dreaded DCI SSU unit to kill him

“When the previous administration devised a plan to remove me from my position as governor of Kiambu, they also considered the possibility of removing me and other supporters of the tangatanga.” Others should support the dissolution of the DCI SSU,” Waititu stated.

Waititu spoke a week after President William Ruto ordered the disbandment of the DCI SSU unit and 21 officers attached to the unit to be investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.