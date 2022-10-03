Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti as a ‘drama queen’

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Sunday evening, Gachagua claimed that Kinoti was not a professional and spent most of his time on drama and the press.

“We are looking for a professional DCI, not a politician, not a drama queen, not an actor,” Gachagua said.

He went on to question Kinoti’s credibility, saying he was always in the media prosecuting Kenyans, while nothing came out of it.

Gachagua gave an example of the National Youth Service (NYS) where the DCI said that Sh9 billion had been stolen and someone was taken to court for Sh80 million.

“We had a DCI who was always in the press, he made a whole confusion about DCI. We want a professional DCI who will not spend his time on drama and the press, who will investigate cases properly, get evidence, take people to court and get a conviction,”

“We want a DCI who will back the Inspector General. We want the IG to take charge.”

The second in command further stated that unlike Kinoti’s style of leadership, his successor should reveal details of his investigations to the press on the charge sheet when it’s complete and finalised on the date the plea is being taken.

