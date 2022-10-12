Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua has shared a distressing tweet as he struggles with mental health.

Kimani took to his Twitter account on Wednesday, October 12, and revealed that he is currently held up at the Mathari Mental Hospital against his wish.

He was admitted at the facility in August after experiencing a “brief psychotic episode” for which he was later discharged.

His parents reportedly dumped him at the mental facility to punish him.

“My parents have left me here to punish me,” he told his followers on Twitter.

Kimani’s life took a turn while he was at the top of his career at Citizen TV after he suffered from mental illness.

He lost his lucrative job as an editor and reporter after his mental health deteriorated.

He was periodically admitted to Mathari Mental Hospital, twice in 2020.

After losing his job at Citizen TV, Kimani was later employed by a renowned blog, where he hosted a show on YouTube.

He later quit the job.

