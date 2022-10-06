Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 5, 2022 – President William Ruto has vowed to renege on one of his campaign promises to reduce the prices of some of the basic commodities, like Unga.

This is after he vowed never to subsidize maize flour which would have reduced the Unga prices, contrary to his campaign promises.

During his campaigns, Ruto promised to lower the cost of living by reducing the cost of Unga among other things.

However, the cost of basic food commodities continues to skyrocket, barely a month after William Ruto took over the reins of power from his predecessor retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For instance, Kenyans are buying a 1kg packet of maize flour at KSh 100 whereas a 2KG packet retails at between KSh 190 and KSh 200.

Speaking yesterday after flagging off the first consignment of tea destined for Accra, Ghana, the First in Command said that the Kenya Kwanza’s first intervention will be to reduce the cost of production.

“Our very first intervention is to try and reduce the cost of production so that we can enhance our productivity.”

“Progressively we are going to work with our farmers so that we can better support them in production. I have said we are going to make a conscious decision to support our production and not subsidize our consumption,” the president said.

Ruto, who spoke at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), said that fertilizer prices would go down from the current KSh 3,500 to retail at between KSh 2,500 and KSh 3,000.

“I know the government has made available about KSh 3.5 billion so that our farmers can have access to fertilizer at a fairly reduced price of KSh 3,500

“We are still working with the producers of fertilizer. We want to see whether we can take this fertilizer down to between KSh 2,500 and KSh3,000,” Ruto said.

