Friday, October 28, 2022 – Newly sworn-in Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has promised to travel to Saudi Arabia to check the welfare of Kenyans working there.

Speaking on Friday after meeting Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Kenya H.E Khalid Abdulla Alsalman, Mutua also said he will discuss multilateral deals with the Riyadh administration.

He said Saudi Arabia is home to over 100,000 Kenyans and is a key development partner to Kenya.

“I held fruitful discussions with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kenya H.E Khalid Abdullah Alsalman ahead of my visit to Saudi Arabia next week. Saudi Arabia is a key development partner and host to 104,000 Kenyans. We discussed issues of mutual interest including the welfare of Kenyan workers,” Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutua’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes even as many Kenyans working there continue to complain of mistreatment.

