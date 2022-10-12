Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Popular crossdresser, James Brown whose sex tape broke the internet on Monday, has finally reacted to it.

James Brown, in tweets he shared, said he is now sad and depressed for the first time in a long time.

He also said that he can’t sleep and has been having bad dreams. James Brown tweeted;

For the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell likeI can’t sleep well, I am having a bad dream.