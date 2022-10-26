Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Footwear retailer Foot Locker has become the latest company to sever ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

A spokesperson for Foot Locker said that while the company remains ‘a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections – we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.’

The rapper has also lost several lucrative partnerships including Adidas. The German sportswear giant ended a partnership estimated to be worth more than $1.5bn in total, including royalty payments and other fees on Tuesday.

Universal Music’s Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to West’s recordings from 2002 through 2016, and continued distributing his releases until last year, issued a statement condemning Ye’s remarks, saying: ‘There is no place for antisemitism in our society’.

But the label has not asked for the removal of Ye’s recordings. The music also can be found on Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Here is a list of companies and entities that have cut ties with Kanye West in recent weeks, including:

Investment bank JP Morgan Chase

Clothing brand GAP

Talent agency CAA

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga

Production studio MRC

Attorney Camille Vasquez

Sportswear giant Adidas

Donda West school educational consultant Dr. Tamar Andrews