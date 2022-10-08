Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Juventus star, Angel Di Maria, has been targeted by thieves again after three burglars tried to force their way into his mansion in Italy on Thursday, October 7.

The former Manchester United flop has been previously targeted by burglars while he was at Old Trafford and his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

In the latest incident, Di Maria was said to have been relaxing with his family and a teammate when the incident occurred.

One of the three suspects was arrested after an alarm sounded and police raced to the scene after being contacted by a private security firm.

Detectives were said to be hunting the other two criminals.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said the attempted break-in around 7.30pm on Thursday occurred in the same area of Turin where Cristiano Ronaldo and his family lived while he played for Juventus.

Unconfirmed reports said neighbours had heard shots and a gun had been found near the scene.

Di Maria, who provided a hat-trick of assists in his team’s 3-1 Champions League home win over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday, is yet to comment on social media.

The 34-year-old Argentinian put his £4.1million Prestbury mansion up for sale in March 2015 a month after trespassers tried to force entry to the luxury house while he had dinner inside with his wife Jorgelina Cardoso and daughters Mia and Pia.

They relocated to a luxury hotel after the attempted break-in, which occurred less than a year after Di Maria joined Manchester United for a British transfer record fee of £59.7m.

In March last year, he was substituted during a PSG game after it emerged his home had been burgled with his family inside.

Three men and a minor were subsequently arrested over the raid, in which the intruders reportedly got away with more than £400,000 in jewellery and watches from a safe.

Initial reports claimed Jorgelina and their two daughters had been kidnapped, it later emerged they were inside the house but had not discovered the break-in until afterward or had any contact with the criminals.

Dusan Vlahovic, who scored one of Juventus’ three goals on Wednesday, is the teammate said to have been at Di Maria’s mansion when the attempted break-in occurred.