Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Floyd Mayweather has revealed why he never got married, despite having 5 children and 1 grandchild.

The 45-year-old professional boxer explained on Instagram that people are always asking why he isn’t married.

He said that he isn’t married for the same reason the divorce rate is high. He also said the only person he can truly trust is himself and this eliminates disappointment.

He added in the caption: “I have nothing against people who are married, these are just my personal beliefs.”

Floyd has multiple children from different women but didn’t marry any of them.