Monday, 17 October 2022 – Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he was paid a whopping $1million just to begin discussions over his fight with British YouTuber Deji Olatunji next month.

The pair held a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday ahead of their scheduled bout on November 13 in Dubai.

When asked about how the fight came about, Mayweather initially stated that he was ‘not getting on the phone’ to discuss a match.

He said: ‘They (organisers) reached out and said ‘Floyd we’d like you in Dubai’.

‘I said, ‘I’m not getting on the phone unless we know the numbers’.

‘They wired me $1million. I got on the phone ASAP. I said ‘Let’s make it happen’.

The upcoming fight with Deji will be Mayweather’s second outing in Dubai and his fifth exhibition bout since retiring from the sport in 2017 with a 50-0 professional record.

His opponent meanwhile, has a 1-0 record after beating fellow YouTuber Fousey by knock-out in August.

Deji, the younger brother of KSI, lost his three prior exhibition bouts including one to Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake.

‘I have no words, really,’ Deji said at the press conference. ‘This is amazing, I’m truly blessed. I want to give thanks to God because honestly if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t even be here, my team as well.

‘Literally, this is surreal, all of this. I’ve seen this place on TV and now I’m here next to the champ, so I’m truly blessed. It’s amazing, this is history, isn’t it. That’s all I can really say. I’m amazed.’