Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has dedicated her energy and time to feeding the hungry.

This follows the ongoing drought that has put millions of Kenyans at the mercy of hunger and starvation.

Speaking in Thika during a mass service at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, the First Lady challenged Kenyans to pray and fast and donate the food they would have missed to those affected by the drought.

“Donate the KSh 100 or KSh 200 you will have saved by fasting to assist the hungry. We shall be serving God by helping the poor and the starving,” said Rachel.

This comes even as the First Lady has been praying and fasting, and even holding church services at State House, for God to sort out the mess that former President Uhuru Kenyatta left behind, including the high cost of living, insecurity, and famine.

Further in her speech, Rachel said even though the Kenya Kwanza government is facing an uphill task in reviving the economy, everything will be well with prayer and God’s hand.

She exuded confidence that her husband, Ruto, will take the economy back on track.

While describing him as a workaholic, Rachel said the president reports to the office at 5 am daily and does not sleep until after midnight.

