Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has emerged from the woods with serious accusations against former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, Rachel accused Uhuru of putting her husband, President William Ruto, through pain, torture, suffering, and humiliation in the run-up to the August 9th General Election.

So dire was the situation for Ruto that at one point Rachel asked him what they should do because the sneers were too much.

However, she noted that through the grace of God, Ruto was able to pull through, and now he is the President of the Republic of Kenya.

The First Lady narrated how her husband was able to outsmart Uhuru and came out on top despite the humiliation he had put him through.

According to her, Ruto was able to overcome Uhuru’s humiliation by ensuring that he never focused on critics and distractors since his eyes were fixed on the presidency.

“At the height of campaigns, at one time when there was criticism against Ruto’s presidential bid, I asked him what we will do because the sneers were too much, but he said he would never focus on critics since his eyes were fixed on the presidency,” Rachel stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.