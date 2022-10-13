Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa has tabled the names of 15 MPs who will vet President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominees.

Among those on the list is Raila Odinga’s loyalist and Minority Whip Junet Mohammed.

Other members nominated to the committee of appointments were Nelson Koech, Rahab Wachira Mukami, Dido Ali Raso, George Gitonga Murugara, David Gikaria, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, and Mary Emaase.

Abdul Rahim Dawood, Caleb Amisi, Stephen Mule, Abdi Shurie, Naisula Lesuuda, David Pkosing, and Mishi Mboko, were also included in the committee.

While tabling the names, Ichung’wa indicated that the names were proposed by members of the House Business Committee with both sides of the house having an equal chance to nominate members to the committee.

“You can remember in the 11th Parliament; we had a committee from the majority side without having consideration for any member of the minority side.”

‘When we met as a committee on Monday, we agreed unanimously on the names that are here. If you look at this list, they are not just renowned members but the list also considers other factors such as regional and gender balance,” he stated.

Upon being confirmed by the house, the nominees will begin the vetting of the 22 Cabinet nominees.

The committee will be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and is mainly tasked with vetting people appointed to the cabinet by the President.

Raila Odinga’s Azimio has already indicated that they will oppose the approval of some of Ruto’s Cabinet nominees facing integrity issues.

Among those that the faction led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has highlighted is Aisha Jumwa who was nominated to the gender docket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.