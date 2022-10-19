Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Financial Analyst

Organizational Relationship: Reports to the Special Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analysing current and past financial data;

Looking at current financial performance and identifying trends;

Preparing reports on the above information and communicating the insights of these reports to the wider business;

Produce regular reports using financial data, and work collaboratively with finance team to analyse the University business performance and strategy;

Consulting with the management team to develop long-term business plans;

Suggesting budgets and improvements based on the above information;

Assist in exploring different investment opportunities;

Developing financial models and providing financial forecasts;

Developing initiatives and policies that may improve financial growth.

Oversee all aspects of general office coordination;

Maintain office calendar to coordinate work ow and meetings;

Maintain confidentiality in all aspects of client, staff and agency information;

Monitor and assist with maintenance of the Department’s Communications;

Interact with clients, vendors and visitors;

Answer telephones and transfer to appropriate staff member;

Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence, including faxes and email;

Prepare responses to correspondence containing routine inquiries;

Perform general clerical duties to include, but not limited to, bookkeeping, copying, mailing and ling;

File and retrieve organizational documents, records and reports;

Attend Board, committee meetings or other meetings as requested in order to record minutes;

Compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings;

Collect and maintain inventory of office equipment and supplies;

Support staff in assigned project-based work;

Perform any other duties assigned by the Supervisor

Knowledge, Experience and Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics or Mathematics;

Must be a CIFA or CFA holder;

At least 3 years of experience in a similar position;

Ability to determine the best use of resources to achieve business objectives

Experience with statistical analysis and financial forecasting

Attention to detail and the ability to identify data patterns

Good verbal and written communication skills

Abreast of industry updates

Ability to provide technical guidance and leadership to professional personnel in area of expertise.

Database management skills.

Skill in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing and implementing new strategies and procedures.

Ability to plan, implement, and administer financial information and control systems.

Knowledge of a range of automated financial systems and applications software.

Ability to compile, analyze, interpret, and present complex annual financial reports, statements, and/or projections

How to Apply

CUEA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, disability and gender equality. CUEA does not charge for any application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, Filled Application Form (available on our website: http://www.cuea.edu/Jobs@Cuea) copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, and three reference letters one from the local parish to be sent to careers@cuea.edu

Applications should reach the Human Resource Manager on or before 28th October 2022.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.