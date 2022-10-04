Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Financial Accountant

Organizational Relationship:Reports to the Chief Finance Ocer.





Duties and Responsibilities

• Update the cashbook and balance it on a daily basis.

• Review of investments, assets, loans, and cash and bank reconciliations and ensure they are done within set deadlines.

• Post the ledger batches and the journal entries to the General Ledger Approving allocations for all payments made and revenues received to ensure that such are charged in the appropriate account codes.

• Pull receipts from the student’s system to the ‑nancial reporting system on a daily basis.

• Ensure that the Finance Department’s accounting procedures and policies are properly adhered to by the staff.

• Identify and coordinate training needs of the ‑nance oce staff through regular checks, review and supervision of their work.

• Liaise with the internal auditor on matters’ relating to the accounts as well as handling audit queries from both the internal and external auditors.

• Ensure compliance with IFRS and statutory regulations in the areas of taxation, labor laws etc.

• Attend committee meetings.

• Maintain an orderly and clean chart of accounts.

Minimum Qualifications, Skills and Competences:

• Master’s degree in Accounting or a relevant field from an accredited institution.

• CPA (K) or its equivalent.

• Eight (8) years’ working experience 3 years of which must have been in a similar position.

• Experience of interpreting regulatory frameworks and a detailed understanding of their implication and impact;

• Experience of infuencing and negotiating satisfactory outcomes;

• Must be computer literate;

• Must be a team player;

• Must possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

• Must be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;

• Must be able to work under minimum supervision;

• He/she should be flexible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment.

How to Apply

Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, Filled Application Form (available on our website: http://www.cuea.edu/Jobs@Cuea ) copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, and three reference letters one from the local parish to be sent to careers@cuea.edu

Applications should reach the Human Resource Manager on or before 10th October 2022.